iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.13. 111,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 212,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVYE. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period.

