Inverse Finance Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for about $94.07 or 0.00299342 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and $332,129.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00191844 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004175 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001184 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

