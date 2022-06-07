Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 million.

Shares of IVAC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. 2,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Intevac news, Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $76,300. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intevac by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intevac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

