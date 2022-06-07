Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,122 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,242,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,581,800. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

