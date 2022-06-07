Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 505,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,044,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

