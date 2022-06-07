Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,044,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.