Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 558.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,981 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Insperity worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Insperity by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after acquiring an additional 734,422 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,796,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.
Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
