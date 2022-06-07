Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 558.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,981 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Insperity worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Insperity by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after acquiring an additional 734,422 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,796,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.