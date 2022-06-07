Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 82,046 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,172,578.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,453.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76.

On Monday, May 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30.

On Friday, April 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22.

ELF traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.63. 790,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after buying an additional 410,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

