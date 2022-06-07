Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,547 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 4.30% of Inhibrx worth $71,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. On average, analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Inhibrx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.