Infosys (NYSE:INFY) versus Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Critical Comparison

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Infosys and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 0 2 4 0 2.67 Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infosys currently has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Infosys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infosys is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infosys and Versus Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $16.31 billion 4.99 $2.96 billion $0.70 27.76 Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 18.17% 30.72% 20.00% Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infosys beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services. The company's products and platforms include EdgeVerve platform; Finacle, a core banking solution; Live Enterprise Suite, a platform to deliver digital capabilities; Cortex, an artificial intelligence driven customer engagement platform; Meridian, a live enterprise workplace platform; Panaya platform; Equinox, a digital retail platform; Wingspan, a customizable learning platform; and Helix, a lifecycle management platform. It serves clients in the financial services and insurance, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, telecom OEM, media, energy, utilities, resources, services, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

