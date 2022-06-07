Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Market Cap Hits $35.47 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $853.29 or 0.02728490 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00160088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.73 or 0.00382840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

