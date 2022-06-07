IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Down 4%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 15,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 158,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$53.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

