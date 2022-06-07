ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $7,420,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $4,052,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $3,842,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $4,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $811.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

