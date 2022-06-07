II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.84 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.08.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.48. 35,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,711. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $757,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in II-VI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

