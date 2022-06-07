IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading Down 1.2%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 1,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.
IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEH (IEHC)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.