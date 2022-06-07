IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading Down 1.2%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 1,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

