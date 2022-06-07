IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE IDT opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.23. IDT has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In other IDT news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,313,904.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,858,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

