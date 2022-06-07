IDT (NYSE:IDT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. IDT has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $67.30.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In other IDT news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,313,904.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,858,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 113,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 201,003 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 480,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 130,790 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 233,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,953,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

