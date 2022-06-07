Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Ichor worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ichor in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Ichor by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ICHR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $851.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.