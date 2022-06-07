Hyve Reaches One Day Volume of $215,587.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $215,587.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.05 or 0.01863618 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 152% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00168185 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.09 or 0.00431103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

