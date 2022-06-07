Huobi BTC Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $539,586.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $30,345.49 or 0.99885164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $799.54 or 0.02631758 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 102.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00166111 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00408110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

