Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Stock Position Boosted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIII opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

