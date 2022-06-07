HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,503 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in HP by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,963 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of HP by 6,080.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 31,581 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 23.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 288,813 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

