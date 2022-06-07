Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HRL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,427. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 189,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 223,037 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.