Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 530010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

