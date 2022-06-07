Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 190,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,287,520 shares.The stock last traded at $1.24 and had previously closed at $1.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $712.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 182.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 106,389 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,011,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 511,007 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,749,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

