Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will post $42.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.40 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $172.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.50 million to $176.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $193.01 million, with estimates ranging from $189.50 million to $198.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.42. 77,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,663. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $690.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth about $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $2,470,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 197,301 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

