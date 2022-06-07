HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $827.00 million-$837.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.16 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-1.32 EPS.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. 9,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -123.32, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

