Head to Head Review: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) vs. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $634.36 million 5.13 -$79.26 million ($0.48) -54.92 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $169.15 million 12.58 $16.38 million $0.12 202.75

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for JBG SMITH Properties and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -9.28% -1.94% -0.95% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 5.56% -4.11% -2.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -187.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 566.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats JBG SMITH Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.