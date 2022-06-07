Handy Trading Up 38.7% Over Last Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Handy coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $641,053.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handy has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.72 or 0.00767313 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 278.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00084668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.00372122 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

