Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $3.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

