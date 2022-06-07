Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRPN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Groupon to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.60.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.13. Groupon has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Barta bought 57,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187,500 shares in the company, valued at $23,631,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,925,044 shares of company stock valued at $33,421,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.