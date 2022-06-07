Grimm (GRIMM) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $21,867.52 and $45.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00091082 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

