Gridcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,822.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $21,822.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Gridcoin

Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 441,289,139 coins and its circulating supply is 410,636,107 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

