Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

GRVY stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,804. Gravity has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $414.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

