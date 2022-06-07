Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
GRVY stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,804. Gravity has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $414.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter.
About Gravity (Get Rating)
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.
