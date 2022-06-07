Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,902 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.83% of Goosehead Insurance worth $39,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,526,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after buying an additional 67,147 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.64, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.83. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,944. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

