Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOMGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 9800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.