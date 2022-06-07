Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Global Indemnity Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2,500.0% annually over the last three years.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $387.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.22.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $79,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,396.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

