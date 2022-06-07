Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Purchases C$29,848.40 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,848.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,891,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,897,186.60.
Geoffrey Lawson Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 1,500 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$630.00.
- On Friday, May 27th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 9,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.
- On Tuesday, May 24th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 49,500 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,849.50.
- On Friday, May 20th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 119,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$46,790.80.
GVC traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.42. 71,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,242. Glacier Media Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$55.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40.
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.
