GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.24)-$(0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $93.5-$94.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.69 million.GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

GitLab stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.84. 3,041,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,534. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $8,303,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

