Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GEI. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.47.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$27.06 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.43 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.33.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.09%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,498.06. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total value of C$6,298,804.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25. Insiders have sold a total of 345,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,879 over the last quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.