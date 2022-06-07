Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

