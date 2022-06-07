Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Gartner reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Shares of IT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,377. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.64. Gartner has a 52-week low of $228.20 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,678. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

