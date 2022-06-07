GamyFi Platform (GFX) Reaches Market Cap of $80,696.86

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $80,696.86 and approximately $187,991.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.01058283 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 141.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00095343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00394799 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

