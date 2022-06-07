G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.23-4.33 EPS.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,546. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

