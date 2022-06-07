Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Cap of $26.26 Million

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $26.26 million and approximately $933,342.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,267.36 or 0.99505328 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001461 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,808,443 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

