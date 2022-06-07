Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $81,706.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 2,828,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,652. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

