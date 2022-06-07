ForTube Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, ForTube has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $25.26 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,606.64 or 0.99995356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001689 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.