First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

FUSB stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.41.

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First US Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First US Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

