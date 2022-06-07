First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,251 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,363. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in First Horizon by 116.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,278. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

