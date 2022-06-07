First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $28.45 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $304.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.36.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.